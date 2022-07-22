Synchrony Financial Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.39. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

NYSE SYF opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

