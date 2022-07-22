Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.19. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.