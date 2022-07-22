Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Issued By Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 4.3 %

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

TSE SIL opened at C$7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.79. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$12.99.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.