JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.47

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.47 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 119.60 ($1.43). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.45), with a volume of 5,672,669 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £804.02 million and a PE ratio of 390.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.60.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

