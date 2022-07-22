Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Ashland Global Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.