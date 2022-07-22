VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.07. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,829,900 shares changing hands.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 490,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,612 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,002,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 201,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

