RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,395.77

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,395.77 ($28.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($30.25). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,530 ($30.25), with a volume of 154,264 shares.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 463.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,395.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,488.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maxim Parr purchased 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,474 ($29.58) per share, with a total value of £7,941.54 ($9,493.77).

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

