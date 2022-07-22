Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.29

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.29 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.25). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25), with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths located in the Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

