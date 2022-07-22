Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 23,693,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Vast Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

