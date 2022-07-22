Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 465,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRNL opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kernel Group has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.