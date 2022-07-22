Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.07. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

