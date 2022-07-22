Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.07.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 12,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

