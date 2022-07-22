Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Decreases By 20.3%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $913.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
