Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lands’ End Stock Up 1.1 %

LE stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $447.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lands’ End by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

