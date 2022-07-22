HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HCWB opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

