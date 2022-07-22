FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

Shares of HUGE opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.