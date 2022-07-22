Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,202.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,202 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,266 ($15.13), with a volume of 52628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,276 ($15.25).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.01) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Videndum Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,290.91.
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
See Also
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.