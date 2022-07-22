Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.46

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as low as $9.29. Tesco shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 568,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.91) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

