Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.50

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 223897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Immunocore Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
