Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as low as $9.29. Tesco shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 568,367 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.91) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Tesco Stock Up 1.0 %

Tesco Cuts Dividend

About Tesco

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

