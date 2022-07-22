Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,202.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,202 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,266 ($15.13), with a volume of 52628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,276 ($15.25).

VID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.01) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,290.91.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

