Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 24.6%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) rose 24.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 79,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 84,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.