Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.04

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.04 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.12 ($1.07), with a volume of 2571934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.58 ($1.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.26) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.47) to GBX 121 ($1.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.33 ($1.18).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 867.00.

Insider Transactions at Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,279.28). In other news, insider Heidi Mottram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,041.84). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £1,906.62 ($2,279.28). Insiders have acquired 17,020 shares of company stock worth $1,412,358 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.