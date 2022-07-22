Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.07) to GBX 3,910 ($46.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($47.82) to GBX 4,150 ($49.61) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.28) to GBX 2,790 ($33.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,712.50.
Whitbread Stock Performance
Whitbread stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
