Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) PT Lowered to €10.30 at Berenberg Bank

Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €20.90 ($21.11) to €10.30 ($10.40) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westwing Group Stock Down 84.0 %

OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at 8.36 on Tuesday. Westwing Group has a fifty-two week low of 8.36 and a fifty-two week high of 8.36.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

