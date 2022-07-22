Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$1.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.30.

Signal Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGNLF opened at 0.37 on Wednesday. Signal Gold has a 52 week low of 0.23 and a 52 week high of 0.72.

Get Signal Gold alerts:

About Signal Gold

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.