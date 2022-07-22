Credit Suisse Group Cuts Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 86

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to SEK 86 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.