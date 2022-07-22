TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Lowered to C$147.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.