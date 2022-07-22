Credit Suisse Group Lowers UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Price Target to €33.80

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €36.80 ($37.17) to €33.80 ($34.14) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

