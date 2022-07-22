The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.24) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

