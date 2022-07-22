Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT at $510.58

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $509.58.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,850 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $18.94 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

