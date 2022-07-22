Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$12.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.38. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,986.59. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$25,551.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$2,374,005.25. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $407,300 and sold 185,787 shares worth $2,811,327.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

