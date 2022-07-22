AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

