Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Research analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 101,910 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

