Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

