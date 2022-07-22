Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.24) to €4.30 ($4.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.04) to €4.10 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

