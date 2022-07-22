Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.