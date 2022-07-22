Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 541,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.