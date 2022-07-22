Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.85

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.85 and traded as low as $13.72. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Smith-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of $75.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 30.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 7.0% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 61,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

