Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.41 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 340,000 shares trading hands.

Ascent Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

