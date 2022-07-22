Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $420.20

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.50.
A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
