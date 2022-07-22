Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $190.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

