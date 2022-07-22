eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $17.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. eHealth has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.40.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

