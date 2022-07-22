The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.63. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

