Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target at $48.79

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.79.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RWEOY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.65) to €60.00 ($60.61) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.45) to €50.00 ($50.51) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.39) to €47.50 ($47.98) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($42.93) to €47.00 ($47.47) in a report on Friday, July 15th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.7014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Further Reading
