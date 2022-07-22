Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$49.62 million for the quarter.

