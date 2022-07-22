National Bank Financial Comments on Artis REIT’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Artis REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$1.58. The firm had revenue of C$93.24 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

