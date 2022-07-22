Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.74. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.