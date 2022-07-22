Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

SLF stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

