Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Choice Properties REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
See Also
