ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €12.20 ($12.32) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.49% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.79) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($12.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PSM stock opened at €8.75 ($8.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €7.77 ($7.85) and a one year high of €17.40 ($17.58). The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.32.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.